Pause button' politics may boost defiance of lockdown!

The 'apolitical' opinion of the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed at a press conference conducted through video conferencing on April 16 on the prevailing nation-wide lockdown, that the lockdown is just like a pause button, has all the potentials to send out a wrong message to the people who could eventually defy the government's orders of lockdown and social distancing.

Though admittedly the advice was his personal, the background banner of Congress party made it clear that the views expressed at the said press conference were the official opinion of the Congress party.

In normal circumstances, there should have been no reason to be wary of such opinion, but in the given situation of worldwide medical emergency, any opinion or advice (that too, by a non-profit medical person) against the medical advice rendered by the experts in the field including the WHO has to be examined from different angles.

True, even though the Congress leader acknowledged the need to be united and follow the instructions of the authorities in fighting against COVID 19, his comments on lockdown are sure to be construed as the untold directions to the cadre and other party supporters to just belittle the lockdown and social distancing norms.

Such irresponsible comments ought to have been avoided by Rahul Gandhi. Had they not been made, then the ICMR would not have had to explain at length, the need and relevance of lockdown and social distancing at the daily press briefing on the same day.

Congress' view that the entire population of the country should be tested for coronavirus is not only feasible due to the gigantic size of the country and huge ocean of human beings living in our country, but as has been clarified by the experts, it is not required.

Again, about the late receipt of the surveillance kits from China, directly and indirectly the Congress is to be blamed.

Directly, because so far Rahul Gandhi has not offered any explanation about his secret visit of China some time ago even without informing the authorities in our country and indirectly, with whose blessings China was painted in black in the international arena which antagonised China, resulting in the delay in supplying the much needed rapid antibody diagnostic kits.

In this column, only last week, we have exposed at least one such outfit, the ICJ company who made a representation to the UNHRC blaming China for the COVID 19 pandemic and sought a hefty compensation.

As it gave out an impression that the said ICI company expressed the opinion of the government of India, our government had to issue a clarification.

This is not an isolated case where India biters have attempted to bring disrepute to the country, but a whole lobby has been burning the midnight oil to tarnish the country's good image by planting fake news in the media and resorting to filing petitions in courts and abusing the freedom of expression on national and international forums.

Therefore, mere lip service is not enough. It, indeed, augurs well that some opposition leaders like Arvind Kejriwal, K Chandrashekar Rao and Captain Amarinder Singh have risen above the party lines, but still much more needs to be done.

The people are yet waiting for the around condemnation of Jehadi and anti-national elements who see an opportunity in the COVID 19 pandemic to shatter the country into pieces.

The left parties and their associates, separatists and AIMIM are duty-bound to condemn in one voice, all those who spit on health workers and police, abuse and assault them and indulge in criminally spreading the coronavirus.

At the same time, let there be no let-up in the efforts to curb the activities of the Jehadi and anti-national elements.

It is of utmost importance to nab such criminal elements and start prosecutions under stringent provisions of criminal laws at the earliest in order to instil confidence in the minds of people that the Rule of Law has not gone into drain.

Sorry, we are not 'only' English: AP-HC

In a jolt to the English language zealots and as a shot in the arm for the vernacular language lovers the Andhra Pradesh High Court has struck down GO Nos. 81 and 85 by which English as the medium of instruction in schools throughout Andhra Pradesh was made compulsory.

The court in its Judgement pronounced on April 15 held that the said GOs were in contravention of section 29(2) of the Right to Education Act (RTE Act), section 7(3) and (4) of the A P Education Act, 1982, rules 8 and 23 of Central Rules and Rule 25 of the State Rules.

The GOs were challenged by way of PIL by Sudhish Rambotla, a BJP leader, Dr Guntupalli Srinivas and others.

Indeed, a good development which will go a long way in getting the Indian languages their rightful place in the field of learning.

TS releases 100 prisoners

Following orders of the apex court and subsequently the High Court, Telangana Prison Department has released some 100 under trial prisoners on furnishing personal bonds. The selection criteria was as per directions of the higher courts.

Only such of the undertrials have been released who are charged with the offences attracting less than seven years imprisonment upon conviction.

Those prisoners who are facing serious charges such as murder, dacoity etc; have not been released.

The released prisoners will be under the strict vigil by the police and any breach of conditions will be viewed seriously. The apex court order cites congestion in prisons as one of the reasons for releasing en masse the under trials.

Brands battle amidst war on Covid-19

While the whole world, including India, has been engaged in fighting a war against COVID-19, two major brands of soap and sanitiser have locked horns over copy rights and other commercial issues.

The manufacturer of Lifebuoy brand soap and sanitiser, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) has knocked the doors of the Bombay High Court seeking injunction against Reckitt Benckiser, the company manufacturing Dettol brand soap and sanitiser alleging that the Detoll brand owners have violated its copy rights and also indulged in disparaging it products.

However, the respondent having given an assurance to the court that it would suspend the impugned advertisement until April 21, the matter was adjourned by Justice K R Shriram.