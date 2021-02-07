Pawar faces netizens' ire for 'advising' Sachin on farmers' issue

New Delhi: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar 'advising' cricket maestro Sachin Tendulkar to be careful with his words on the farmers' issue, has not gone down well with social media users who expressed their anger against Pawar.

Netizens described Pawar's statement as "threatening" the batting legend.

Many social media users also targeted Pawar while sharing the achievements of Tendulkar who brought laurels to the country. Pawar on Saturday had reacted to a tweet by Tendulkar in response to US popstar Rihanna's tweet on the farmers' protests. Pawar had said, "Many people have reacted sharply to the stand taken by them (Indian celebrities). I would advise Sachin (Tendulkar) to restrain himself while speaking about any other field."

People started targeting Pawar as soon as his statement went viral on Twitter.

One social media user said, "Sharad Pawar is currently in power in Maharashtra. He is threatening a resident of the state for speaking openly. According to him, those people criticising popstar Rihanna are villians."

Another user said, "Sharad Pawar is warning Sachin Tendulkar for taking a pro-India stand."