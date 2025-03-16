Paying the price for its sins: Congress slams Pakistan over baseless claims against India

New Delhi: Indian politicians have strongly rebuked Pakistan for its allegations against India regarding the Jaffar Express train attack, accusing Islamabad of making baseless statements without any evidence.

They asserted that Pakistan is now facing the consequences of its own actions in fostering terrorism.

On Friday, the Pakistan military and Balochistan's provincial leadership accused India of orchestrating terrorism in the restive southwestern province, a day after the Shehbaz Sharif-led government levelled similar allegations. However, they failed to provide any concrete evidence, such as intercepted communications or captured operatives, to substantiate their claims.

Blasting Pakistan for making unsubstantiated statements, Congress MP Tariq Anwar said that Islamabad is now "experiencing the same menace of terrorism that it once nurtured against India."

"Pakistan always makes such baseless statements. Whenever an incident occurs there, they claim RAW is involved. The truth is that what goes around comes around," Anwar told IANS.

"The situation Pakistan created by facilitating terrorism in India is now backfiring on them," he added.

Congress leader Udit Raj also condemned Pakistan for harbouring terrorists and engaging in anti-India activities, which, he said, have led to its current crisis.

Speaking to IANS, Raj said, "India has no role in this. You reap what you sow. ISI itself trains terrorists, and now everything is coming back to haunt them. Afghanistan is their neighbour, Afghan fighters are fighting against Pakistan, and they are also terrorists. Terrorist training camps exist in Pakistan, and often, these groups end up fighting among themselves, spilling blood on their own soil."

"In Pakistan, ISI and terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba are often in conflict. Their malicious intentions have led them to carry out terrorist activities in India with ISI's support. But these actions have started to backfire. Look at what is happening in Balochistan -- frequent bomb blasts in mosques and other places. Pakistan will have to face the consequences of its own actions," he said.

The strong rebuttal from Indian politicians comes amid Pakistan's continued attempts to shift blame for its internal instability, particularly in Balochistan, onto India, despite its long history of harbouring and sponsoring terrorist groups.