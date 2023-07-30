Peace Delegation: Seeking Solutions for Manipur's Peace

Manipur for a two-day visit. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury clarified on Saturday that their purpose in the state was not political, as they believe that the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur has negatively impacted India's reputation. Their objective is to meet with victims of ethnic clashes and gain a deeper understanding of the issues at hand. Their ultimate goal is to promote an end to violence and the restoration of peace as soon as possible, considering the global attention focused on Manipur's situation. A delegation of 21 MPs from the Opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) has arrived infor a two-day visit.leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury clarified on Saturday that their purpose in the state was not political, as they believe that the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur has negatively impacted India's reputation. Their objective is to meet with victims of ethnic clashes and gain a deeper understanding of the issues at hand. Their ultimate goal is to promote an end to violence and the restoration of peace as soon as possible, considering the global attention focused on Manipur's situation.



Today, on Sunday, the MPs are scheduled to meet with the Governor to share their experiences and insights. Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi informed reporters that their visit to Manipur aims to grasp the aspirations of the people, and they intend to represent those expectations in Parliament.

The ruling BJP leaders have criticized the visit, dismissing it as a mere display and a form of political tourism. They claim that the delegation remained silent when Manipur faced prolonged shutdowns, and they anticipate that upon their return, the team members will disrupt Parliament's functioning. Union Minister Anurag Thakur urged Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to bring the same delegation to West Bengal, where he alleged atrocities against women are occurring. Similarly, BJP MP from Delhi, Manoj Tiwari, echoed these sentiments, characterizing the visit as nothing more than "political tourism."

Meanwhile, On Saturday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla made an earnest plea for peace in Manipur, expressing deep concern over the distressing incidents that have unfolded in the state since May 3. He emphasized the painful nature of these inhumane events and acknowledged the collective hurt felt by society, states, and the entire country. Birla stressed the significance of treading the path of peace and working towards restoring tranquility. He highlighted the sadness caused by these incidents and urged that our actions should never inflict harm upon others, emphasizing the moral duty of society. Birla called upon the entire nation, states, and all social groups to come together and actively pursue peace, emphasizing that peace is a paramount objective from a humanitarian standpoint. The ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur has resulted in a tragic loss of more than 160 lives, underscoring the urgent need for peace in the region.