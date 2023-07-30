Live
- Weather update: Here is the forecast for next three days in AP
- Bandi Sanjay as AP BJP incharge!!!
- Three accidents claim three lives in Hyderabad on Sunday
- Iragic Crime In Kochi: Five-Year-Old Girl Brutally Raped And Strangled By Migrant Worker
- Chandrababu Naidu to embark on tour to irrigation projects on Aug 1
- Woman gives birth to triplets in a single delivery in Kurnool
- Producer SKN gives an update on ‘Baby’ OTT release
- UP launches five DTH channels for children
- AICTE Chief: 600 colleges to offer UG-PG semiconductor tech courses
- New corridor from Nallamala to Seshachalam forests on the anvil
Just In
Weather update: Here is the forecast for next three days in AP
Bandi Sanjay as AP BJP incharge!!!
Three accidents claim three lives in Hyderabad on Sunday
Iragic Crime In Kochi: Five-Year-Old Girl Brutally Raped And Strangled By Migrant Worker
Chandrababu Naidu to embark on tour to irrigation projects on Aug 1
Woman gives birth to triplets in a single delivery in Kurnool
Peace Delegation: Seeking Solutions for Manipur's Peace
- A delegation of 21 MPs from the Opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) has arrived in Manipur on a mission of peace.
- With a focus on understanding the impact of the ongoing ethnic conflict and meeting victims of the clashes, their ultimate goal is to promote an end to violence and restore tranquility in the region.
Today, on Sunday, the MPs are scheduled to meet with the Governor to share their experiences and insights. Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi informed reporters that their visit to Manipur aims to grasp the aspirations of the people, and they intend to represent those expectations in Parliament.
The ruling BJP leaders have criticized the visit, dismissing it as a mere display and a form of political tourism. They claim that the delegation remained silent when Manipur faced prolonged shutdowns, and they anticipate that upon their return, the team members will disrupt Parliament's functioning. Union Minister Anurag Thakur urged Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to bring the same delegation to West Bengal, where he alleged atrocities against women are occurring. Similarly, BJP MP from Delhi, Manoj Tiwari, echoed these sentiments, characterizing the visit as nothing more than "political tourism."
Meanwhile, On Saturday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla made an earnest plea for peace in Manipur, expressing deep concern over the distressing incidents that have unfolded in the state since May 3. He emphasized the painful nature of these inhumane events and acknowledged the collective hurt felt by society, states, and the entire country. Birla stressed the significance of treading the path of peace and working towards restoring tranquility. He highlighted the sadness caused by these incidents and urged that our actions should never inflict harm upon others, emphasizing the moral duty of society. Birla called upon the entire nation, states, and all social groups to come together and actively pursue peace, emphasizing that peace is a paramount objective from a humanitarian standpoint. The ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur has resulted in a tragic loss of more than 160 lives, underscoring the urgent need for peace in the region.