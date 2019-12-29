Pejawar Swamiji On Life Support After Critical Health, Seer To Be Shifted Back To Udupi Mutt

Pejawar Swamiji has been put on life support. He was admitted to Manipal Kasturba Hospital in Udupi in Dakshina Kannada after he complained of respiratory issues. He is being monitored by a battery of doctors including medical experts from Bengaluru and Delhi's AIIMS.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa paid a visit to Pejawar Swamiji at the hospital. After that he shared updates on Pejawar Swamy's health condition. He lamented that doctors had told him there had been no improvement in the state of Pejawar Swamiji as his condition was deteriorating every second.

Meanwhile, Vishwaprasanna Teertha pada of the mutt said that since there had been no improvement in the health of the Pejawar seer, they had decided to get him back to the mutt along with the medical experts on Sunday. He also appealed to the devotees, followers and the general public not to disturb them during this time.

Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Veerendra Hegde too called on the Pejawar seer to enquire on his health. Speaking to reporters after visiting the Swamy, Veerendra Hegde said that the doctors were making every effort to improve his condition and that they would decide the line of treatment depending on his condition on his Sunday. He also appealed to the public to continue their prayers for the recovery of the seer.