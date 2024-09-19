People will give certificate to BJP govt: Majhi

Puri: As Odisha's first BJP government completed 100 days in office on Thursday, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said his administration has fulfilled the promises made to the people. Addressing a huge gathering here, Majhi said, “Our party was elected by the blessings and support of the people. During campaigning, our top leaders had promised to carry out some work. During the last 100 days, we have fulfilled many such tasks. Our manifesto is a scripture for me.”

“We also do not need a certificate from any private organisation to beat the drums of the government. It is the people who will give the certificate to the BJP government,” he said.

Odisha’s first BJP Chief Minister said he has been listening to the people’s problems by regularly holding grievance meetings and a large number of issues were addressed.