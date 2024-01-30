Permission Denied: Bengal Congress Chief Alleges TMC Hindrance To Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the Bengal Congress Chief, claimed on Tuesday that the Trinamool Congress government, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is refusing permission for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, in the state. This assertion comes less than 24 hours before the yatra is set to re-enter the state for its second phase.



The Bengal segment of the march, divided into two legs, completed its first phase on Monday morning upon entering Bihar. It is scheduled to resume in West Bengal on January 31, passing through Malda and Murshidabad before leaving the state on February 2.



Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury stated that the state government is denying permission for the yatra's venues in Malda and Murshidabad. He pointed out that the denial includes a public meeting featuring Mallikarjun Kharge, whom Mamata Banerjee aims to position as the face of the INDIA bloc against Modi.



Chowdhury previously mentioned difficulties in obtaining permission for public meetings during the yatra in the state, citing reasons such as school examinations. He highlighted that the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra faced challenges in the Northeast, including Assam, and is now encountering obstacles in TMC-ruled West Bengal.



Amit Malviya, BJP’s IT department head for West Bengal, responded to Chowdhury's statement, claiming that Mamata Banerjee's decision to deny permission for Rahul Gandhi's yatra was meant to "humiliate" the Congress.



Subsequently, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to Mamata Banerjee, urging her to ensure the yatra concludes without any hindrance. The Bharat Jodo Yatra began in Manipur on January 14 and has encountered obstacles in various places, including issues with permission in Manipur and Assam, both BJP-ruled states.



On Monday, the yatra entered Bihar, a day after Nitish Kumar terminated his alliance with the RJD and formed an NDA government. Rahul Gandhi affirmed on Tuesday that the 'Mahagathbandhan' will persist in advocating for social justice in Bihar, emphasizing that the alliance does not require Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for its cause.

