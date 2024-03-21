Live
PETA distributes e-rickshaws in exchange of livestock
New Delhi: PETA on Wednesday said that it has “rescued” 150 animals from families reliant on them for their livelihood and gave them e-rickshaws so that they have a “better source of income”.
The People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), India distributed 24 e-rickshaws to people in exchange of livestock owned by them, which included cows, bulls and horses. The keys of the e-rickshaws were distributed by Aam Aadmi Party councillor Shivani Panchal during an event here.
PETA is an international non-governmental organisation (NGO) that advocates for animal rights. “Our initiative aims to provide e-rickshaws in exchange of animals to not just save animals from cruelty but also help owners of these livestock to get a better source of income,” Poorva Joshipura, director of PETA, told PTI. She said some of these animals also carry diseases and pose a threat to human life.
The organisation has rescued a total of 150 livestock across Delhi since 2018, she added. Joshipura said the first animal that was rescued under the programme by the NGO was a horse.
Ram Prasad, who exchanged his horse during the event, told PTI: “This is a great opportunity for me as now I have a better source of income. I used to feel bad for my horse but I had no choice because I had to earn for my family.”
“I was dependent on a bullock cart for my family’s survival and it was hard
for us to sustain with the income. So I exchanged my bull for an e-rickshaw last year,” said Kalicharan. According to the NGO, the rescued livestock are sent to various shelters homes in different states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka.