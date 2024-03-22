Petition filed in Delhi HC demanding removal of Kejriwal from the post of CM

While reading the Pawan Bansal verdict, Kejriwal's counsel, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, stated that safeguards were not in place at the time of Kejriwal's detention. Singhvi stated that if the words of the Supreme Court are not taken seriously, the Court should take punitive action. Singhvi is trying to prove that Kejriwal's arrest is wrong by citing old SC decisions.

Singhvi claimed that 50% of the investigation's participants did not mention Kejriwal's name, and 80% did not mention any transactions with him. He argued that Sharat Reddy denied giving money to Vijay Nair, and he did not take the name of Kejriwal. Therefore, the ED arrested him, accusing him of not cooperating in the investigation.

Apart from this, A PIL has been filed before the Delhi High Court, demanding the removal of Kejriwal from the post of Chief Minister of Delhi. A PIL has been filed before the Delhi High Court through advocate Shashi Ranjan Kumar Singh, demanding the removal of Arvind Kejriwal from the post of Chief Minister of Delhi.