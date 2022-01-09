PG- NEET counselling will start from January 12:Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya

New Delhi: The process of PG NEETcounseling for junior doctors will start from January 12, 2022. Union Health Minister Dr.Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday has given information about this by tweeting.

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya said that, as per the assurance given by the Ministry of Health to the resident doctors, NEET-PG counseling is being started by MCC from 12th January 2022 after the order of Hon'ble Supreme Court.This will give more strength to the country in the fight against Corona. My best wishes to all the candidates.

Earlier, after the Supreme Court's decision on reservation in NEET admissions on Friday, the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) has issued important notices.In this, MCC has informed the candidates about the decision of the Supreme Court and assured that the new schedule of counseling will be released soon on the website mcc.nic.in.



MCC will conduct online counseling for All India Quota seats on 15% for NEET UG Entrance Exam 2021 and 50% for NEET PG Admission 2021.The state-wise counseling for the remaining seats (state quota) for both UG and PG levels has already started.



MCC has said that after the decision of the Supreme Court, the rules of reservation will be as follows -



1. SC - 15%



2 - ST - 7.5%

3.Differently abled people - Horizontal Reservation - 5%

4. OBC - non cream layer (as per OBC list of the center) - 27%

5- Economically Weaker Section (EWS) - 10 percent