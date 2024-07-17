Phone-tapping controversy must be thoroughly probed: Sachin Pilot

Jaipur: Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, who is also AICC General Secretary, on Wednesday, said that the 2020 phone-tapping controversy must be thoroughly investigated.

He also strongly criticised the state government for mulling to implement new laws in Rajasthan which will curtail government benefits for a particular community, adding that the state has certain laws for politicians too.

He also attacked the state government over the Budget, saying that the Budget does not address the immediate concerns of the farmers and the youth.

Interview excerpts:

IANS: The 2020 phone-tapping controversy has resurfaced again. The recordings have gone viral in which one of the voices purported to be of the former Chief Minister. How do you view this controversy?

Sachin Pilot: The matter is sub judice so I am unable to speak much about it but there should be an unbiased inquiry in the case. The invasion of privacy is not unacceptable in a country like ours. Issues like Pegasus have also come up in the last few years and veteran leaders like K.C. Venugopal’s phone also had spyware installed in it. A thorough investigation is a must in this case.

IANS: The state government has said that a new law will be implemented in which government benefits will be curtailed for couples who have more than two kids. The BJP state President has also supported it.

Sachin Pilot: It is a political statement which has come without any substantial groundwork, without any framework or official discussion. Political leaders talking about such subjects are tinkering with the laws of the land. By doing this, they are only creating confusion in society. We have provisions in Rajasthan which says anyone having more than two kids cannot contest panchayat elections. For the politicians, who want to lead the society, these laws are fine but for common men, discussing such laws without paperwork or official discussions leaves them worried. Such a trend is not good for the state.

IANS: The INDIA bloc performed good in Rajasthan, especially the young politicians. Will we see more youth politicians in the coming days?

Sachin Pilot: I have always advocated for youth participation. During Congress’ Udaipur Declaration, it was decided that young leadership would be promoted in the party across India. It was also decided that 50 per cent of party posts would be given to party workers below 50 years of age in the Udaipur Declaration. So both party President Mallikarjun Kharge and LoP Rahul Gandhi are committed to the Udaipur Declaration’s strong implementation across the country.

IANS: How do you see the INDIA bloc winning 11 seats after 10 years-hiatus in Rajasthan?

Sachin Pilot: People in Rajasthan have given a befitting reply to the BJP-led state government. There are multiple power centres within the BJP. That is why you see confusion in the state. Only within a few months after the formation of government, a state minister has resigned and there is no status if his resignation has been accepted or rejected. The state has seen the worst in terms of water and power crisis in the summers. There is also no clarity in the Budget they (BJP) have announced. They say they are determined to give four lakh jobs in five years. Will they be contractual or regular? There is no clarity again. There is no roadmap or commitment of the state government. Also, the Central government has yet to announce the Budget. How can the Rajasthan government announce it then? It raises many questions. The state government has tried to make it a long-term Budget but issues of today like youth, farmers, and women have been ignored. Congress is hoping to win all five seats in the upcoming bypolls.

IANS: What about the 2028 Rajasthan Assembly elections? Who will be the next Chief Minister of Congress?

Sachin Pilot: We are confident that Congress will win the 2028 Rajasthan Assembly elections but it is too early to speak about it. Changes in any organisation are a regular and routine process. I don't see any immediate changes in Rajasthan Congress. As far as the Chief Minister is concerned, it is a tradition that there are no announcements about this post. In Congress, the members of the legislative assembly elect their leader. In recent 2023 polls, although there was a Congress Chief Minister (Ashok Gehlot) but still the Chief Minister candidate was not announced. We fight as a team and the winning candidates elect their leader.

IANS: Now you are AICC General Secretary and Jharkhand in-charge. Do you miss Rajasthan?

Sachin Pilot: I am fully involved in what the party is doing in Rajasthan but my responsibility is in Chhattisgarh too. I am participating in the Assembly as a Member of the Legislative Assembly. What is important to discuss here is the resurgence of Congress after Rahul Gandhi became LoP. He is leading from the front and is becoming the voice of the people. Right now we are strengthening the organisation and preparing for upcoming elections in states like Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand.