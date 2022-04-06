Photographer turns successful farmer

Dhenkanal: Rajkumar Pradhan, of Odapada block in Dhenkanal, has become a model farmer, who has grown VNR variety guava in his 2.5 acre land out of 11 acres in one patch at Chandrasekhar Prasad village, near Bhapur. He reaps profits by selling crafted guava plants and guava when other farmers of crops are worried about distressed sales of their vegetables and greens in the district. Raj started as a photographer at 17; now he is a model farmer at 38. As a photographer in Bhapur village by opening a studio, he was often called by farmhouse owners and agriculture and horticulture officers to take snaps at farm and government programmes.

He frequently got opportunities to visit farmhouses accompanied by government officers in the last 12 years. Subsequently, he was motivated and had dream to grow guava on his land which remained unused in 2014. He developed the land over years but the water facility was a major roadblock to expedite farming of his choice.

With absence of guava farming in the district with scientific methods and keeping in demand of market for VNR guava Raj had taken initiatives to grow guava in consultation with the Department of Horticulture. In order to facilitate water facility, he availed irrigation facilities under the Pradhan Mantri Krushi Sinchai Yojana and grew guava, now bearing fruits with crafted plants grown in almost all plants in two years.

By doing this Raj not only has given employment to five village labourers, but he himself got engaged for four-five hours regularly in the garden which ensures fruits of 750 gm to 1 kg each. They are sold at Rs 80-120 a kg in Dhenkanal and neighbouring districts.

Besides he could sell crafted plants also at Rs 100 created from almost all plants. The garden has 1,800 plants having fruit-bearing capacities and crafting ability on four acres. Each plant has four-five crafts in the garden.

When farmers had distressed sale of vegetables due to lockdown last year here, Raj made lucrative sales of guava and crafted guava plants separately to the State capital and outside Odisha. Now 2,000 saplings are being sold. The local youth are engaged in his garden.

His father, Trilochan Pradhan (65), guides in farming and monitoring in the absence of Raj. I have promised Dhenkanal people guava in Dhenkanal which was earlier brought from other States. My guava will be sold in metros soon. Presently 2-3 quintals are produced on alternate days.

Senior horticulture scientists said because of Raj's strong willpower and involvement in farming the department has provided drip irrigation under the Central scheme, but not enough for cropland. Another sprinkler is provided to his garden. A vermicompost project has been prepared. The scientists visited the garden and said they were glad to see it. The fruit has marketability and taste. Raj had developed the land using technical know-how on his own and has become successful. Besides, he raised fish in two ponds on a patch of land recently.