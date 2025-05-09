PIB Fact Check finds Kabul airport blast image used to claim explosion in Jammu

An image circulated on the social media platform X claiming to show an explosion at the Jammu Air Force base was debunked by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Friday.

The image, after being fact-checked by PIB, was found to be fraudulently used.

The PIB Fact Check found the image is from the Kabul airport blast on August 21.

In a post of X, PIB Fact Check said, "Explosion at Jammu Air Force Base? Here's the truth! An old image is being circulated with false claims of multiple explosions at the Jammu Air Force Base in India. #PIBFactCheck This image is from the Kabul Airport blast in August 2021."

The PIB also attached the report from where the image was taken. "Here's a report from that time: https://al-ain.com/article/1630002029..."

The Press Information Bureau has urged people not to fall for such misinformation. "Don't fall for misinformation. Always verify before sharing!"

PIB fact-checkers confirmed that several videos and images being circulated are not related to the ongoing military situation.

The PIB's fact-checking unit, early Friday morning, debunked a widely circulating video on social media claiming to show Pakistani attacks on Hazira Port in Gujarat and a drone attack in Jalandhar.

The PIB said the Hazira Port video is an unrelated video "confirmed to depict an oil tanker explosion".

The footage captures an oil tanker explosion that occurred on July 7, 2021, and Pakistan is falsely propagating it as its attack on the port.

Another video claimed to show the aftermath of a drone attack in Jalandhar. In a post on X, PIB fact-check clarified that the video is unrelated and depicts a farm fire.

PIB's post stated, "Drone Attack in Jalandhar. This drone strike video from #Jalandhar is widely circulating on social media#PIBFactCheck This is an unrelated video of a farm fire. The video has the time 7:39 PM, while the drone attack began later."

After India launched its most expansive cross-border strikes on terror bases in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan, a flood of misinformation and false propaganda is being peddled from across the border by its influencers, media, as well as government-sponsored social media handles.

Several such videos have already been exposed by the team of the PIB since India's military action against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir began on May 7.

PIB has urged citizens to exercise caution and verify information before sharing it online. "In times of heightened national security, misinformation can lead to unnecessary panic and confusion. Always rely on official sources for updates," a PIB spokesperson stated.