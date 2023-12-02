PIL filed against 75% reservation at BJP's behest: Tejashwi Yadav

Live
Patna: Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav has alleged that the PIL against 75% reservation was filed on the direction of the BJP.
The Patna high court on Thursday rejected the PIL filed by two persons, Gaurav Kumar and Naman Sherestha, who said that the 75% reservation given by the Bihar government was against the Constitution and the rights of the people.
The single bench of Chief Justice KV Chandran rejected the PIL and asked the Bihar government to reply to the court about 75% reservation by January 12, 2024.
“After Mahagathbandhan government implemented 75% reservation in Bihar, a senior leader of the BJP said that a case will be filed against this move and after three days two persons filed the PIL on the direction of the BJP,” Yadav said.
“A number of cases were filed in the high court and Supreme Court to stop caste based surveys on the direction of the BJP. The Central government had brought the solicitor general into the Supreme Court to object to the caste based survey. The BJP also objected to reservations for the OBCs and EBCs in urban local bodies and lodged several cases in the courts but the truth always wins. The BJP is anti EBC, OBC, SC and poor people of the state,” Yadav said.