PIL in SC seeks directions to Centre and States to consider reasonable demands of farmers

New Delhi: A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Centre and governments of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh to consider the "reasonable demands" of farmers who are protesting.

The public interest litigation (PIL) said that the government should ensure fair and respectful treatment to the protesting farmers and instruct authorities to not cause hindrance in farmers' peaceful march and gathering in Delhi.

It alleged that usage of tear gas, rubber bullet pellets, expired shells etc., against peacefully protesting farmers has resulted into serious and grievous injuries and "in some cases death of the farmers thus injured, due to the actions of the police authorities".

"The actions taken by the respondent governments by creating fortification across the borders of the national capital, creating hostile and violent situations against its own peaceful citizens and not allowing the farmers to exercise their democratic right, has led to direct and indirect defamation of the intentions and the objective of the protesting farmers," the plea said.

It sought directions to the Centre and state governments to stop all violence against the protesters and remove all barricading and fortification.

Stressing that the right to free speech should not be curbed, the PIL, filed through advocate Anubhav, demanded unblocking of social media handles who shared information and news regarding the protest of the farmers, rerouting traffic and blocking of roads in and out of the national capital.

The farmers from across the country had given a "Dilli Chalo" call on February 13 seeking implementation of MSP (Minimum Support Price), the Swaminathan Committee report and other demands.