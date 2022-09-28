Pilot in Delhi amid high political drama in Raj Cong

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot arrived in the national capital on Tuesday amid a buzz of a likely meeting with the party high command that is grappling with the high political drama in the state. However, there was no confirmation about his schedule here with sources close to him saying that no meetings were fixed so far.

Pilot's visit comes a day after Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken, the two Congress observers for Rajasthan, briefed party president Sonia Gandhi about the political crisis in the party's state unit. The two leaders were sent as observers to Jaipur for a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting.

However, the CLP meeting did not take place. The observers, who had met MLAs in the state, termed as "indiscipline" the action of 82 MLAs in the state, setting conditions for the party leadership for appointing chief minister Ashok Gehlot's successor. The Congress in Rajasthan plunged into a crisis on Sunday as several MLAs loyal to Gehlot resigned over a possible move to appoint Pilot as his successor, their rebellion erupting just ahead of a CLP meeting.

The Gehlot loyalists have been vocal in their attack against Pilot and Maken with Rajasthan minister Shanti Dhariwal on Monday alleging that the party general secretary in charge was involved in a conspiracy to remove Gehlot as chief minister and was canvassing for the former deputy chief minister.