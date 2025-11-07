Pitabas’ family receives threat calls

Berhampur: In a disturbing aftermath of the brutal killing of BJP leader and advocate Pitabas Panda on October 6, a pall of fear continues to hang heavily over his family at Baikuntha Nagar in Berhampur.

Weeks after the shocking incident rattled the legal and political circles of Southern Odisha, the bereaved family now alleges that they are receiving threat calls from unidentified persons, deepening their sense of insecurity and trauma.

According to sources, Pitabas’ son has twice received menacing calls from unknown numbers in the recent past. The callers, in a tone filled with intimidation, allegedly warned the family to withdraw the murder case, saying sinisterly, “If you want to live, step back. Haven’t you seen how your father was killed?” The chilling message, recounting the horror of the crime, has compounded the grief of the family members, who continue to struggle with the emotional void left by the loss of their loved one.

Alarmed by the renewed threats, Pitabas Panda’s brother Purna Chandra has informed the BN Pur police station.

“We are living in constant fear. The memories of the incident have not faded, and now these calls are haunting us every moment. We appeal for immediate protection,” said a visibly shaken Purna Chandra.

Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M has assured the family that necessary security measures are being taken and that the police remain committed to ensuring their safety.

The police said action will be taken against whoever is behind the threatening calls. An FIR has been registered. Police are in regular touch with the family and there is regular patrolling, the SP said. Even as 16 accused have been arrested so far in the case, the identity of those issuing threat calls remains unknown. Police sources said efforts are underway to trace the origin of the calls and determine whether they are linked to the arrested suspects or to a larger conspiracy.