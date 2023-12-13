Piyush Goyal Accuses Congress Of Politicizing Lok Sabha Security Breach, Urges Smooth Rajya Sabha Proceedings

In the aftermath of a security breach in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Union Minister and Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, Piyush Goyal, accused the Congress party of "politicizing" the incident. The breach involved two individuals, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan, who entered the Lok Sabha chamber carrying gas canisters, causing chaos and panic among Members of Parliament. Additionally, two protesters, identified as Neelam and Amol Shinde, were detained outside Parliament for protesting with cans emitting yellowish smoke.

The controversy unfolded when Mallikarjun Kharge, the Chief of the Congress party and the Opposition Leader, sought to adjourn the Rajya Sabha following the incident. Kharge informed Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar about the panic that ensued in the Lok Sabha, urging an adjournment until the Home Minister provided more details. In response, Piyush Goyal argued against adjournment, emphasizing that the Rajya Sabha, as the House of Elders, should convey a message that the country's strength is above such incidents.

Goyal expressed concern that the Congress party was "politicizing" the issue, stating that it sent a negative message to the country. He highlighted that an inquiry into the security breach was already initiated and urged for the smooth continuation of House proceedings in the Rajya Sabha.

The security breach involved the intruders jumping from the visitors' gallery and releasing yellow-colored smoke in the Lok Sabha chamber. The incident raised questions about the overall security measures in Parliament, leading to demands for accountability and reassurance from the government. The contrasting views between the Congress and the ruling party added a political dimension to the already tense situation, with Piyush Goyal advocating for the importance of upholding the dignity and functionality of the Rajya Sabha.