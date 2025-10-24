Piyush Pandey, Iconic Indian Advertising Visionary And Ogilvy India Leader, Passes Away At 70

Piyush Pandey, the legendary creative mind who shaped the language and emotion of Indian advertising, passed away on Thursday at the age of 70.

For over forty years, Pandey represented the heart and soul of Ogilvy India and became a defining figure in the country’s advertising industry. Known for his signature moustache, infectious laughter, and deep connection with India’s people, he turned advertisements into relatable stories rooted in everyday life.

Born in Jaipur, Pandey’s early brush with creativity began when he and his brother, Prasoon Pandey, lent their voices to radio jingles. Before finding his home at Ogilvy in 1982, he explored various professions including cricket, tea tasting, and construction. Once at Ogilvy, he revolutionized Indian advertising by breaking away from elite English sensibilities, crafting ads that spoke directly to the masses.

His memorable campaigns—such as Asian Paints’ “Har Khushi Mein Rang Laaye,” Cadbury’s “Kuch Khaas Hai,” Fevicol’s legendary “Egg” commercial, and Hutch’s pug series—became cultural touchstones. Colleagues often credited him with transforming not just the tone but the very grammar of Indian advertising.

Despite his fame, Pandey remained modest, often emphasizing teamwork over individual glory. Under his guidance, Ogilvy India rose to international acclaim. In 2018, he and his brother Prasoon became the first Asians to receive the Lion of St. Mark, Cannes Lions’ lifetime achievement award. He also served as Cannes’ first Asian jury president in 2004 and earned both the CLIO Lifetime Achievement Award and India’s Padma Shri.

Pandey’s creative philosophy was simple yet profound: advertising should move hearts before minds. This belief guided his work across brands and even politics, most notably reflected in his slogan “Ab ki baar, Modi sarkar,” which became a defining line of India’s 2014 election campaign.

His legacy endures through the countless ads that spoke India’s language, captured its spirit, and made millions smile.