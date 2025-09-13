Plane's wheel falls off after takeoff!

Mumbai: The Mumbai Airport was thrown into a brief emergency situation on Friday, when a SpiceJet Bombardier Q400 aircraft experienced a serious technical issue shortly after takeoff. The wheel of the plane fell off during the initial climb, but the pilot managed to safely return and land the aircraft at Mumbai without incident.

The flight, carrying 75 passengers, was departing Mumbai for Kandla when the wheel detached and was later found on the runway. The pilots handled the situation, ensuring a smooth and safe landing at the Mumbai Airport. Emergency services were alerted and deployed as a precautionary measure.

The airline confirmed that the flight had safely landed back at Mumbai without any injuries to passengers or crew. They assured that passenger safety is their highest priority and are cooperating fully with aviation authorities to investigate the cause of the technical issue. SpiceJet also mentioned that arrangements are being made for affected passengers and that all necessary safety protocols were followed during the incident.