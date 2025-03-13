PLFI leader Durga Singh among three Maoists held in Jharkhand, weapons seized

Ranchi: Banned Maoist outfit People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) leader Durga Singh alias Panjri, who had a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head, was arrested, along with two of his associates, in Jharkhand's Gumla district, police said on Thursday.

Durga Singh, a founding member of PLFI, was on Jharkhand Police's most-wanted list. Following the arrest of PLFI chief Dinesh Gop about 18 months ago, he took charge of the organisation. Police records show 18 cases registered against him across various stations in Jharkhand.

Gumla's Superintendent of Police Shambhu Kumar Singh told a press conferencethat the arrests occurred near Murumkela Tetartoli in the Kamdara police station area. The other two arrested are Kaleshwar Hazam alias Tempu Hazam, a resident of Baksapur in Khunti district, and Rajkumar Singh from Hendebilli village in Ranchi's Ormanjhi police station area.

Durga Singh hails from Jaria Jamakel in the Lapung police station area of Ranchi.

Police recovered a regular double-barrelled rifle, a country-made pistol, eight live bullets, three PLFI pamphlets, a mobile phone, and a bike from the accused.

According to the SP, Durga Singh is accused of extorting money from businessmen and contractors using threats. Acting on a tip-off about a planned PLFI operation in the Kamdara area, SP Singh formed a special team led by Basia SDPO Nazir Akhtar to nab the Maoists.

On Wednesday night around 10.30 p.m., police spotted suspicious individuals on two bikes near Gurumkela Tetartoli. When signalled to stop, they attempted to flee into the forest. While one group escaped, the police apprehended Durga Singh and his two accomplices riding the second bike.

On Sunday, the Jharkhand Police arrested five hardcore Maoists affiliated with the PLFI from the Ronhe forest in the Khunti district. Authorities seized a cache of arms and other materials, including a carbine and cartridges, from the arrested Maoists.

According to police, the arrested Maoists were allegedly planning to execute a major attack.