Plus-One Girls In Kerala School Are Ditching Their Churidars In Favour Of More Unisex Appearance

A higher secondary school in Kozhikode's Balussery is treading in the footsteps of an LP school in Ernakulam district that made headlines by providing unisex uniforms for its students. From Wednesday, nearly 200 Plus-One pupils at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Balussery, will wear shirts and trousers, just like the males in their class. Despite the fact that a few parents had requested an overcoat for their girls, the majority embraced the change. Against the context of the gender-neutral notion being widely debated across the state, the school's teachers first offered the idea of the same uniform for the Plus-One boys and girls.



According to Indu R, the school's principal, the initiative was taken after discussing with parents, the Parents Teachers Association also agreed to the suggestion. While, on the other hand, the Plus-Two girls, would continue to wear their old churidar or skirt uniform.

The school administration and parents, as per school PTA president Shybu K, were accommodating in implementing the new uniform. According to Shybu, a few parents had requested an overcoat, which the PTA gladly agreed to. Similarly, students can choose between full-sleeve and half-sleeve shirts. What they want to emphasize is that all genders should be treated equally and that girls should no longer be required to wear uniforms. On Wednesday, Higher Education Minister R Bindu will announce the school's gender-neutral uniform.

It is a girls-only school, with the exception of the upper secondary department. Until now, the HSS section's boys had to wear a shirt and pants, while the girls had to wear a kurta and churidar, with many girls also donning an overcoat. One of the students, who belong to the Plus one girl's category from the science field said that they are ecstatic with the change. The shirt and trouser combination is more comfortable for us, especially when we are participating in sports or performing arts. Previously, she had to withdraw from several sporting activities due to her uncomfortably dressed appearance. While another student expressed that they agreed with gender-neutral clothing. It is more comfortable to wear a shirt and trousers. Their parents were overjoyed as well and happily agreed to the new change.