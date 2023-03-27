PM hiding behind his power: Priyanka

New Delhi: Launching a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday called him a "coward" and an "arrogant" individual and spoke of her family's "contributions" in nurturing democracy in India. She invoked Hindu deity Ram and the Pandavas to counter BJP's accusation that the Gandhis promote dynastic politics, and wondered why people were not protesting against the government.

Addressing a satyagraha near Raj Ghat, Priyanka said, "The Prime Minister of this country is a coward. Slap a case on me, send me to jail. But the truth is that the Prime Minister of this country is a coward … he is hiding behind his power, he is arrogant. This country has an old tradition, Hinduism has an old tradition … ahankaari raja ko janta jawab deti hai (the public will respond to the arrogant ruler)."

Priyanka said her brother Rahul Gandhi, who was disqualified as Lok Sabha MP on Friday, had only asked the PM a few questions. "You couldn't answer. You got scared. Aur jo ahankaari hote hain, taanashah hote hain kya karte hai (Those who are arrogant and autocrats, what do they do)? When they are unable to answer questions, they try to subjugate the people using their might. They try to crush those who raise questions. Have you ever thought about it? Open your eyes, this entire government, the ministers, MPs … why are they trying to save one man? What is in this Adani that you are giving the entire country's wealth to him? That you get rattled when his name is taken … and the scurry to save him."







