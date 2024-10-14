PM Internship Scheme Attracts Over 150,000 Applicants In 24 Hours

The Prime Minister Internship Scheme, a new government initiative aimed at tackling youth unemployment, has seen an overwhelming response within its first day of launch. According to official sources, the portal registered 155,109 candidates in just 24 hours, highlighting the program's immediate appeal to job-seeking youth.



Announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in this year's budget, the scheme aims to create a direct link between young talent and companies looking to hire. So far, 193 firms have posted internship opportunities on the platform, including industry giants like Jubilant Foodworks, Maruti Suzuki India, Larsen & Toubro, Muthoot Finance, and Reliance Industries.

The initiative spans 24 sectors and over 20 fields, offering diverse opportunities in areas such as operations management, production, maintenance, and sales. Internships are available across 737 districts in 37 states and union territories, ensuring wide geographical coverage.

A government source emphasized the scheme's role in bridging the gap between talent-seeking companies and opportunity-seeking youth. This initiative is seen as a direct response to opposition criticism regarding unemployment issues in the country.

Key sectors contributing to the scheme include Oil, Gas & Energy, Travel & Hospitality, Automotive, and Banking. The government views this program as a strategic move to address skill gaps and boost employment in India's growing industries.

By facilitating internships with top companies, the scheme aims to provide valuable work experience to young people while potentially opening doors to long-term employment opportunities. As the program gains traction, it represents a significant step in the government's efforts to reduce unemployment and foster economic growth through youth engagement in key industrial sectors.