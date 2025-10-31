PM invites global investors to join India’s maritime growth story

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called upon global investors to participate in India’s maritime growth story, describing the country as the “perfect harbour” for investment in the maritime sector.

Sharing his vision for India’s maritime renaissance in a detailed LinkedIn post, the Prime Minister highlighted India’s strategic advantages, modern infrastructure, and commitment to innovation that together position the nation as a global hub for shipping, logistics, and port-led development.

“India is the perfect harbour when it comes to investing in the maritime sector. We have a very long coastline. We have world-class ports. We have infrastructure, innovation, and intent. Come, invest in India!” the Prime Minister wrote, urging international partners to join India’s expanding maritime ecosystem.

The message followed PM Modi’s participation in the Maritime Leaders Conclave in Mumbai, held as part of India Maritime Week 2025, where he interacted with top CEOs and stakeholders from the global maritime industry.

Reflecting on India’s rich maritime past, the Prime Minister noted that the nation’s heritage—shaped by the naval strength and trading acumen of the Cholas and Marathas—has long demonstrated how the seas can serve as “bridges of opportunity.”