PM Modi appreciates nurses for their vital role in keeping planet healthy

Nurses play a vital role in keeping our planet healthy. Their dedication and compassion is exemplary. International Nurses Day is a day to reiterate our appreciation to all nursing staff for their exceptional work even in the most challenging of situations. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 12, 2022

On #InternationalNursesDay, I express my deep gratitude to all the Nurses for their inspiring services and spirited fight against COVID-19.#InternationalNursesDay_2022 pic.twitter.com/1Vj7dUAw1G — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) May 12, 2022

