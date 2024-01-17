PM Modi asks Kerala BJP workers to reach out to people ahead of LS polls

Kochi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked the grassroots workers and the leaders of the BJP to work harder for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

While addressing his party workers here he said, “The need of the hour for all of you is to work hard as the Lok Sabha polls are round the corner. So each one of you is the lifeline of the party here and it has to get going. All of you should start your work at the booth level. Each one of you should ensure that you will reach out to as many people as possible."

“Your task is to spread the message of what our government has done in the past more than nine years. Through our government’s programmes and schemes around 25 crore people have been moved above the poverty line... the Congress, which ruled the country for several decades, only spoke of 'Garibi Hatao' and did nothing else,” said Modi.

PM Modi then asked the grassroots BJP workers and leaders, who came in huge numbers, to ensure that they spread the advantages of the NaMo App which contains every aspect of the BJP-led NDA government.

“Every one of you should meet the youths, especially the first time voters, and to tell them what the country has achieved in the past nearly 10 years under our government,” added PM Modi, and also pointed out that the Modi Guarantee that’s being given will be achieved.