PM Modi bats for ‘swadeshi’ items

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called upon people to take pride in "swadeshi" (made in India) products as the festival season peaks in the coming weeks, stressing the mantra of "vocal for local" and the path of "aatmanirbhar Bharat" will lead to a developed India. Everything that is needed in life should be "swadeshi", he said in the 'Mann ki Baat' programme, repeatedly emphasising his point at a time when he has doubled down on the need for the country to become self-reliant amid a dip in the ties with the US after President Donald Trump imposed a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods. As different parts of the country celebrate Ganesh festival, and Durga Puja and Diwali approach, he said people should never forget about "swadeshi" products during the festivals, be it in purchasing gifts, clothes, decor items or anything else. He stated, "Say with pride this is swadeshi, say with pride this is swadeshi, say with pride this is swadeshi. We have to move forward with this feeling. The only mantra is vocal for local, the only path is Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the only goal is developed India."

In his monthly broadcast, Modi said love for the Ramayana and Indian culture is now reaching every corner of the world, while noting that a 51-feet-tall statue of the lord was unveiled at Mississauga in Canada earlier this month. A unique exhibition was held in Vladivostok, a very cold region of Russia, this month, in which paintings made by Russian children on different themes of the Ramayana were showcased, he added.