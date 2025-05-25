PM Modi bats for ‘Team India’ of Centre, states

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said if the Union government and states work together like Team India, no goal is impossible.

Modi is chairing the 10th Governing Council meeting of Niti Aayog.

There is a need to increase the speed of development, he said.

"We have to increase the speed of development. If the Centre and all the States come together and work together like Team India, no goal is impossible," Niti Aayog in a post on X quoted the Prime Minister as saying.

The theme of the Governing Council meeting is 'Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat@2047'.

"Viksit Bharat is the goal of every Indian. When every state is Viksit, then Bharat will be Viksit. This is the aspiration of its 140 crore citizens," Modi said.

The council, the apex body of Niti Aayog, includes all state chief ministers, lieutenant governors of Union Territories, and several Union ministers. Prime Minister Modi is the chairman of Niti Aayog.

"We should have the aim of making each state viksit, each city viksit, each Nagar Palika viksit and each village viksit. If we work on these lines, we will not have to wait till 2047 to become Viksit Bharat," Modi said. The prime minister also suggested that states should develop at least one tourist destination per state at par with global standards and by providing all facilities and infrastructure.

"One State: One Global Destination. It would also lead to the development of the neighbouring cities as tourist places," he said.

Noting that India is getting rapidly urbanised, Modi said, "We should work towards future-ready cities".

Growth, innovation and sustainability should be the engine for the development of India's cities, he added.

Modi also emphasised the need to work towards the inclusion of women in the workforce. "We must make laws and policies so that they can be respectfully integrated into the workforce," he said. It is the first major meeting of the prime minister with chief ministers of all states and lieutenant governors of Union Territories after Operation Sindoor.