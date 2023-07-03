PM Modi biggest patron of corruption: AAP

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday by calling him the “biggest patron of corruption” after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar, along with eight others from the party, joined the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government.

While Pawar was sworn in as the deputy chief minister by Governor Ramesh Bais at a ceremony held in the Raj Bhawan in Mumbai, the eight other NCP leaders took oath as ministers. Those who were sworn in as ministers are Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, Aditi Tatkare, Dharmarao Atram, Anil Patil and Sanjay Bansode.

Reacting to the development, AAP national spokesperson Sanjay Singh hit out at the prime minister on Twitter. “Narendra Modi is the biggest patron of corruption in the country,” the Rajya Sabha MP said in a tweet in Hindi.

Two days after the prime minister gave a guarantee of action against corruption, Pawar was appointed as the deputy chief minister in the Shiv Sena-BJP coalition government in Maharashtra and Bhujbal also inducted into the cabinet, Singh said. “Today all TV channels will condemn Modiji,” he claimed. PTI PK

Delhi’s Education Minister Atishi said that the BJP is attempting to do the same in Delhi and Punjab. ‘The BJP is working to destroy the country’s democracy.

‘The BJP’s goal has remained to topple state governments and the personalities associated with them. The BJP’s strategy has always been to crush the country’s opposition parties. Since assuming power, the BJP has been dedicated to dismantling the state governments and the parties related to them.’

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar splitting his party and joining the Maharashtra government, saying probably this is “the mother of democracy” that Modi talked about in his address to the US Congress.

In a tweet, Sibal, referring to Pawar’s swearing-in along with other NCP leaders, said, “I guess this is the mother of democracy that Modiji was talking about in his address to the US Congress!” In his address to the US Congress last month, Modi had said that in the evolution of the democratic spirit, India is the “mother of democracy”.