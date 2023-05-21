PM Modi calls for building an inclusive food system

Hiroshima: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for building an inclusive food system that focuses on the world's most vulnerable people and pitched for checking the "expansionist mentality" occupying the fertiliser resources. In an address at a session of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Modi also strongly batted for the democratisation of technology, saying it can become a bridge between development and democracy. There is a need to focus on the holistic use of natural resources and the development model inspired by consumerism has to be changed, Modi said.

The prime minister said efforts should be made to build an inclusive food system that focuses on the world's most vulnerable people, especially "marginal farmers should be our priority". "The global fertiliser supply chains have to be strengthened. Political obstacles in this have to be removed. And the expansionist mentality that is occupying the fertilizer resources has to be stopped. This should be the purpose of our cooperation," he said.

The prime minister, however, did not name any country. Modi also emphasised on preventing wastage of food saying it should be "our collective responsibility". "It is essential for sustainable global food security," he said. The group of seven (G7), comprising the US, France, the UK, Italy, Germany, Canada and Japan, represent the world's richest democracies. Under its G7 presidency, Japan invited India and seven other countries to the summit.

