PM Modi calls for embracing AI, data for a 'Future-Ready' police force

The 60th All India Conference of Directors General of Police (DGPs) and Inspectors General of Police (IGPs) concluded on Sunday here, marking a pivotal moment for India's internal security framework.

In his address during the valedictory session, PM Modi highlighted the evolving role of policing in a digital age, calling for a paradigm shift from traditional methods to technology-centric approaches.

"The police must rework a new strategy to earn faith and trust from the public in general and youth in particular," he stated, drawing applause from the assembled officers.

He envisioned a "future police" leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI), the National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID), advanced forensics, and data-driven platforms to pre-empt threats and enhance responsiveness.

The Prime Minister laid particular emphasis on curbing crimes against women and children, advocating for a nationwide expansion of the emergency response system like the Dial 112 helpline.

"There is a need to control crime against women further with a country-wide police network like Dial 112," PM Modi said, stressing a coordinated, multi-agency approach to not only protect vulnerable groups but also combat surging cyber-crimes and the influx of illegal drugs.

Under his government, he noted, Chhattisgarh has seen remarkable progress in LWE containment, with LWE-affected districts dropping from 18 to 11, and the most severely impacted ones reduced from six to three -- Bijapur, Sukma, and Narayanpur.Modi's speech aligned with the conference's broader theme of "Surakshit Bharat" (Secure India), where he outlined a roadmap toward his Vision 2047 -- a secure, self-reliant India by the centenary of independence.

He praised the force's resilience but urged proactive measures against emerging threats, including terrorism and urban policing challenges.

Hosted for the first time in the state at the prestigious Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Naya Raipur Atal Nagar campus, the three-day event -- from November 28 to 30 -- drew over 300 senior police officers from across the nation's states, union territories, and central police organisations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who chaired the closing session, urged the police force to reinvent itself through modern technology, emphasising a "trust-building" strategy to foster faith among the public, especially the youth, as India marches toward its 'Viksit Bharat' vision by 2047.

The conference, inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the first day, was a high-stakes gathering attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Ministers of State for Home Affairs, and heads of key central agencies. PM Modi arrived in Raipur on November 28 evening amid tight security.

This marked the Prime Minister's second visit to the state within a month, following the Chhattisgarh State Foundation Day celebrations on November 1.

Security was bolstered across Naya Raipur and surrounding areas, underscoring the event's significance in a state long at the forefront of combating Left-Wing Extremism (LWE).

The conference featured intensive deliberations across thematic sessions, fostering idea-sharing and best-practice exchanges among DGPs and IGPs.

Discussions centered on -- strategies to align policing with national development goals, including sustainable security infrastructure, enhanced intelligence-sharing protocols to expedite the capture of fugitives, building on recent successes in high-profile cases, upgrading labs and training programs to boost conviction rates through scientific investigations, strengthening urban police models, tailored frameworks for mega-cities, incorporating smart surveillance and community engagement, focused training on recently enacted criminal justice reforms, such as the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, to ensure uniform implementation, AI and Modern Technology Integration, coordinated operations against radicalization, cross-border threats, and domestic extremism, with inputs from central agencies.

States showcased innovative crime-control measures, positioning Chhattisgarh as a model for LWE eradication through community outreach and tech-enabled operations.

The event also highlighted the conference's tradition of rotating venues -- previous hosts included Guwahati, the Rann of Kutch, Hyderabad, and Bhubaneswar -- reflecting PM Modi-led government's push for decentralised security dialogues since 2014.

As the curtains fell on the 60th edition, the Raipur conference emerged as a clarion call for transformation.

PM Modi's vision positions the police not just as enforcers but as guardians of trust in a rapidly digitising society.

With cyber threats, drug trafficking, and gender-based violence on the rise, the directives could catalyse nationwide reforms, potentially integrating AI into over 20,000 police stations by 2030.

Chhattisgarh's hosting role amplified its stature in national security, especially amid ongoing LWE operations.

Officials anticipate follow-up action plans, including a dedicated task force for AI adoption and women's safety networks.

As one senior DGP remarked anonymously: "This isn't just a conference -- it's a blueprint for policing in the AI era."

The event concluded on a resolute note, with PM Modi saying: "Delighted to interact with our brave police leadership at the DGP/IGP Conference in Raipur. Their commitment to citizen safety is inspiring. Together, we're building a secure and progressive India."

With Vision 2047 on the horizon, India's law enforcers are now geared up for a smarter, more inclusive fight against crime.