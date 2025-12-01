PM Modi calls for expanded use of tech, AI in policing

Raipur: PrimeMinister Narendra Modi on Sunday pressed for a policing reset from rebranding the police image and embracing AI-powered systems to tightening coastal and island security, scaling forensic investigation.

Emphasising the centrality of technology, the PM urged the police administration to make expanded use of digital platforms, Artificial Intelligence and integrated databases. He called for fully leveraging systems linked under NATGRID and using AI to convert data into actionable intelligence.

Addressing the 60th All India Conference of Director Generals/Inspector Generals of Police here, Modi stressed the urgent need to transform public perception of the police, particularly among the youth, by enhancing professionalism, sensitivity, and responsiveness.

He also stressed on the importance of establishing mechanisms for the regular monitoring of banned outfits, ensuring the holistic development of areas freed from Left Wing Extremism, and adopting innovative models to strengthen coastal security.

The conference was themed 'Viksit Bharat: Security Dimensions'. Modi highlighted the need to strengthen urban policing, reinvigorate tourist police, and increase public awareness regarding the newly enacted Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, and Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, which replace the colonial-era criminal laws.

He called for encouraging universities and academic institutions to undertake case studies on the use of forensics in police investigations, noting that enhanced forensic application would further strengthen the criminal justice system. The prime minister emphasised that tackling drug abuse requires a 'whole-of-government' approach, bringing together enforcement, rehabilitation, and community-level intervention.

The conference witnessed in-depth deliberations on a wide range of national security matters. Discussions were held on the long-term roadmap for policing towards Vision 2047, emerging trends in counter-terrorism and counter-radicalisation, leveraging technology to enhance women's safety, strategies to bring back Indian fugitives based abroad, and strengthening forensic capabilities to ensure effective investigation and prosecution, the statement