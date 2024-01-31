PM Modi Calls For Introspection And Celebrates 'Nari Shakti' In Parliament's Budget Session Address

As the Budget Session of Parliament commenced on Wednesday, a day prior to the presentation of the interim Budget 2024, Prime Minister Modi, in his address, conveyed a message to the disruptive MPs and emphasized the need for self-reflection. Making reference to the recently passed women's reservation bill in the new Parliament, PM Modi highlighted the display of women empowerment on January 26. He pointed out that the upcoming sessions, with President Droupadi Murmu addressing today and Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the interim Budget tomorrow, represent a celebration of "Nari Shakti" (women power).



PM Modi disclosed that the complete Budget would be presented after the upcoming elections. He took a dig at MPs who had been accused of disrupting parliamentary proceedings over the past decade, urging them to introspect on their actions during the last session. PM Modi suggested that those who engage in positive and meaningful contributions to debates are more likely to be remembered than those who oppose merely for the sake of opposition.

Furthermore, PM Modi expressed regret for the conduct of some parliamentarians and encouraged his colleagues not to let the current session go to waste. He highlighted the tradition of presenting an interim budget when elections are imminent and assured that the full budget would be presented once the government is formed post-election.

The proceedings of both Houses were scheduled to commence half an hour after the President's address, during which the Secretary Generals of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha would present a copy of the President's address. The previous session witnessed an unusual number of suspensions, with 146 opposition MPs suspended between December 17 and 19. The suspension of 14 MPs was revoked just before the session, including members from the Congress, Janata Dal (United), and other political parties in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.