PM Modi cancels Europe visit amid heightened tensions with Pakistan

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called off his scheduled three-nation Europe tour in the wake of heightened tensions with Pakistan, sources confirmed on Wednesday. PM Modi was scheduled to travel to Croatia, Norway and the Netherlands starting May 13 and also participate in the 3rd India-Nordic Summit in Oslo on May 15-16.

However, the visits have now been cancelled and the concerned governments notified, sources said a few hours after India conducted 'Operation Sindoor' to target terror camps in Pakistan following the heinous April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that resulted in the death of 26 innocent civilians.

Last month, PM Modi had cut short his Saudi Arabia visit and returned home immediately after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Prime Minister Modi also decided not to travel to Moscow to attend the Victory Day celebrations of Russia scheduled for May 9.

The decision to suspend Europe visit comes amid increased volatility along the Line of Control (LoC) after India carried out precision missile strikes on nine high-value terror targets across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The government described the operation as a calibrated military action aimed solely at dismantling terror infrastructure without escalating broader hostilities.

'Operation Sindoor', launched at 1:44 am on Wednesday, was a joint effort involving the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. The strikes were closely monitored through the night by Prime Minister Modi, who remained in constant contact with senior military commanders and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.

The government reiterated that "our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and method of execution."

"This government has kept its promise -- those responsible will be held accountable," India said in a statement.