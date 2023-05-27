PM Modi chairs meeting of 8th Governing Council of Niti Aayog

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired meeting of the 8th Governing Council of the Niti Aayog here in which Chief Ministers of several States participated.

The meeting is currently underway at the newly constructed Convention Centre in Pragati Maidan.

It is being held under the theme of "Viksit Bharat @2047: Role of Team India". NITI Aayog's eighth Governing Council meeting, which will deliberate on several issues including, health, skill development, women empowerment and infrastructure development, with an aim to make India a developed nation by 2047, began here on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing the meeting.

The Council, the apex body of NITI Aayog, includes all chief ministers, lieutenant governors of Union Territories and several Union ministers. The prime minister is the Chairman of NITI Aayog.

Several Union Ministers including Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Amit Shah, Smriti Irani, Dharmendra Pradhan, Piyush Goyal, Narendra Singh Tomar were in attendance.

The Chief Ministers present at the meeting are Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Himachal Pradesh), Bhupesh Baghel (Chattisgarh), Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Madhya Pradesh), Pushkar Singh Dhami (Uttarakhand), Pema Khandu (Arunachal Pradesh), Manik Saha (Tripura), Manohar Lal Khattar (Haryana), Bhupendra Patel (Gujarat), Pramod Sawant (Goa), Conrad Sangma (Meghalaya), Eknath Shinde (Maharashtra), Hemant Soren (Jharkhand), and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Andhra Pradesh).

A total of eight Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal (Delhi), Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal), Bhagwant Mann (Punjab), Nitish Kumar (Bihar), K Chandrashekar Rao (Telangana), MK Stalin (Tamil Nadu), Ashok Gehlot (Rajasthan) and Pinarayi Vijayan (Kerala) chose not to participate.