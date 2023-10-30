Live
- Court rules against Meta over penalty on illegal user info sharing
- US FTC to pay $100 mn in refunds to Vonage consumers who lost money
- PM Modi chairs meeting of Somnath temple trust in Gujarat
- Meta launches paid ad-free subscription for FB, Instagram in EU
- Govt making all efforts to help ex-servicemen sentenced to death in Qatar: Indian Navy chief
- Free Palestinian prisoners so that we return home: Israeli hostages
- Sultan of Johor Cup: Indian juniors storm into semis with stunning 6-2 win over New Zealand
- Singur plant row: Tata Motors can recover Rs 766 cr from Bengal govt as compensation
- Supriya Sule hails SC verdict directing Maha Speaker to complete defection petitions by Jan 31
- El Al to stop flying over Saudi Arabia, Oman on flights to Asia
Just In
PM Modi chairs meeting of Somnath temple trust in Gujarat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a meeting of the Somnath temple trust in Gandhinagar, Gujarat to enhance facilities to make the pilgrimage experience more memorable.
New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a meeting of the Somnath temple trust in Gandhinagar, Gujarat to enhance facilities to make the pilgrimage experience more memorable. Modi is currently on a two-day visit to Gujarat.
"Chaired a meeting of the Shree Somnath Trust in Gandhinagar. We discussed various aspects relating to the working of the Trust. Reviewed how we can leverage latest technology for the Temple complex so that the pilgrimage experience will be even more memorable. Also took stock of the various environment friendly measures being taken by the Trust," he posted on X after the meeting.
Modi will participate in the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas programme at Kevadia tomorrow on the occasion of Sardar Patel's birth anniversary.