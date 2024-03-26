PM Modi Commends BJP Candidate Rekha Patra For Courageous Leadership In West Bengal's Sandeshkhali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a conversation with Rekha Patra, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Basirhat Lok Sabha candidate from West Bengal's Sandeshkhali. Patra, known for spearheading women's protests against suspended Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan, received accolades from PM Modi, who praised her as "Shakti Swaroopa" (goddess-like).

Patra's leadership in advocating against Shahjahan, who faced allegations of illegal land grab and sexual assault, resonated with the local community. In their conversation, PM Modi inquired about Patra's campaign preparations for the forthcoming polls, expressing admiration for her dedication and resolve.

In an audio clip, PM Modi acknowledged the responsibility Patra was undertaking and asked about her feelings regarding the upcoming election campaign. Patra, expressing gratitude for PM Modi's support, likened it to being blessed by Lord Ram. She also highlighted the challenges faced by women in Sandeshkhali and the broader Basirhat constituency, emphasizing the need for justice and the restoration of voting rights.

PM Modi, lauding Patra's courage and determination, commended her for leading the fight against injustice and holding powerful individuals accountable. He reassured her of support from the Election Commission of India and promised adequate security arrangements to enable safe voting in the upcoming elections.

The interaction underscores the BJP's efforts to empower grassroots leaders and address local grievances in West Bengal's political landscape. Patra's emergence as a prominent candidate reflects the party's strategy to leverage grassroots activism and community engagement in its electoral campaigns.