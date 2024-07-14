PM Modi Condemns Assassination Attempt on Former US President Donald Trump

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, asserting that violence has no place in politics and democracies.



Deeply concerned by the attack on my friend, former President Donald Trump. Strongly condemn the incident. Violence has no place in politics and democracies. Wish him speedy recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased, those injured and the American… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 14, 2024

Referring to Trump as his "friend," PM Modi expressed his deep concern over the incident on X. He wished Trump, who was injured in the shooting, a speedy recovery.

"Deeply concerned by the attack on my friend, former President Donald Trump. Strongly condemn the incident," PM Modi wrote. "Violence has no place in politics and democracies. Wishing him a swift recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased, the injured, and the American people."

The shooting, which law enforcement officials are investigating as an attempted assassination, left Trump with a wound on his ear. His campaign reported that the presumptive GOP nominee was "fine" after the incident.

“I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear... I knew immediately that something was wrong as I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Authorities reported that at least one attendee was killed, and another critically injured. The Secret Service neutralized the suspected shooter, who had attacked from an elevated position outside the rally venue.

Law enforcement officials stated that the shooter was positioned on a building rooftop near the venue where Trump was holding his rally. An AR-style semi-automatic assault rifle was later recovered from the scene.

This attack is the most serious assassination attempt on a president or presidential candidate since Ronald Reagan was shot in 1981. It occurred in a highly polarized political climate, just four months before the presidential elections and days before Trump is to be officially named the Republican nominee at his party’s convention, which his campaign said would proceed as planned.

US President Joe Biden expressed relief that Trump was safe following the shooting. “There’s no place in America for this type of violence,” Biden stated. “It’s sick.”