PM Modi Congratulates Athletes at Special Olympic Summer Games Berlin

Highlights

New Delhi: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi congratulated athletes who represented India at the Special Olympics Summer Games in Berlin and won 202 medals including 76 Gold Medals.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Congratulations to our incredible athletes who represented India at the Special Olympics Summer Games in Berlin and won 202 medals including 76 Gold Medals. In their success, we celebrate the spirit of inclusivity and applaud the perseverance of these remarkable athletes.


