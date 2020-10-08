PM Modi Congratulates Brave Warriors Of IAF On Air Force Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the 'brave warriors' of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on the occasion of Indian Air Force Day 2020 on Thursday.

"Many congratulations to all the brave warriors of the Indian Air Force on Air Force Day. You not only keep the skies of the country safe but also play a leading role in the service of humanity in times of disaster. Your courage, valour and dedication to protect Maa Bharti inspire everyone," PM Modi tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

एयर फोर्स डे पर भारतीय वायुसेना के सभी वीर योद्धाओं को बहुत-बहुत बधाई। आप न सिर्फ देश के आसमान को सुरक्षित रखते हैं, बल्कि आपदा के समय मानवता की सेवा में भी अग्रणी भूमिका निभाते हैं। मां भारती की रक्षा के लिए आपका साहस, शौर्य और समर्पण हर किसी को प्रेरित करने वाला है।#AFDay2020 pic.twitter.com/0DYlI7zpe6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2020



The Prime Minister also posted a short video, honouring the IAF personnel.

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah also extended their wishes on this occasion.

The IAF was established on October 8, 1932, in undivided India which was under colonial rule. It was given the prefix "Royal" by King George VI for its contribution during the Second World War. The prefix was later dropped in 1950 when India became a republic.