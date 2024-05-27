  • Menu
PM Modi congratulates Lithuanian president on re-election

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Gitanas Nauseda, who was re-elected as President of Lithuania for a second term last week.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Gitanas Nauseda, who was re-elected as President of Lithuania for a second term last week.

"Congratulations to H.E. Gitanas Nauseda on being re-elected as the President of the Republic of Lithuania. I look forward to working together to further strengthen the close cooperation between India and Lithuania," PM Modi posted on X.

Lithuanians have a great interest in Indian cultural traditions, including Yoga, and the study of Indian languages -- mainly Hindi and Sanskrit -- has been carried out at Vilnius University for several decades.

On Monday, Nauseda also had a telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy who had called in to congratulate him on his victory in the presidential election.

The two leaders discussed the Ukraine Peace Conference to be held in Switzerland and the upcoming NATO Summit in Washington.

