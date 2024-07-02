PM Modi congratulates new Dutch PM Schoof

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Dick Schoof on assuming office as the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, a few hours after the new Dutch government was sworn in at Huis ten Bosch Palace on Tuesday.

"Look forward to closely working together to advance India-Netherlands partnership including in the areas of renewable energy, water management, agriculture, mobility, new and emerging technology," PM Modi posted on X.

The new government is a coalition of the Freedom Party (PVV), the People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD), New Social Contract (NSC) and the Farmer-Citizen Movement (BBB), and consists of 16 ministers and 13 state secretaries.

The swearing-in ceremony in the presence of King Willem-Alexander marks the official entry into office of the Schoof government.

The country's former PM, Mark Rutte has been appointed as the next Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) and will assume his duties on October 1 after Jens Stoltenberg's term expires.