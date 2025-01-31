PM Modi Criticizes Congress Over Controversial Remarks About President Murmu's Parliament Address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly criticized the Congress party on Friday over controversial remarks made about President Droupadi Murmu's parliamentary address. Speaking at an election rally in Delhi's Dwarka, Modi particularly highlighted former Congress President Sonia Gandhi's characterization of Murmu as a "poor thing" during her address to the joint sitting of Parliament.

The Prime Minister accused the Congress leadership of displaying arrogance and disrespect toward President Murmu, India's first tribal President. "This shows the royal family's arrogance. They have insulted President Droupadi Murmu, who comes from a tribal background. A member of their family dismissed the President's speech and referred to her as a 'poor thing.' This is an insult to all tribal communities," Modi stated, without directly naming Sonia Gandhi.

The controversy emerged during the Budget Session when Sonia Gandhi was reportedly heard commenting that the President appeared exhausted during her speech. A video circulating on social media captured Gandhi saying, "The President was getting very tired by the end... she could hardly speak, poor thing." The incident gained further attention when Rahul Gandhi described the address as 'boring.'

The remarks prompted immediate backlash from the BJP, escalating into a significant political dispute between the two parties.