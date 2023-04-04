  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

PM Modi describes meeting with Bhutan King as 'productive'

Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk and Prime Minister Narendra Modi
x

Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described his meeting with Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk on Tuesday as a "productive" one.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi described his meeting with Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck on Tuesday as a "productive" one.

"Pleased to receive His Majesty the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. We had a warm and productive meeting. Deeply value our close friendship and the vision of successive Druk Gyalpos in guiding India-Bhutan relations to new heights," the Prime Minister tweeted after the meeting.

The Bhutanese king is on a two-day visit to India and had arrived in New Delhi on April 3.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi assured Wangchuck of help to support Bhutan's upcoming 13th five-year plan and also promised to extend an additional standby credit facility.

The King also met President Droupadi Murmu later in the day.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X