PM Modi gets Bhutan's highest civilian honour

Thimphu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday received Bhutan's highest civilian award, the ‘Order of the Druk Gyalpo,' making him the first foreign Head of the Government to receive the honour.

The award recognizes Prime Minister Modi's contribution to strengthening the India-Bhutan friendship and his people-centric leadership. “The citation added that the award also honours India's rise as a global power under his leadership, and celebrates Bhutan's special bond with India. Prime Minister Modi's leadership has set India on the path of transformation, and that India's moral authority and global influence have grown,” a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs said.

“Honoured to be conferred with ‘Order of the Druk Gyalpo’ Award by Bhutan. I dedicate it to 140 crore Indians,” Modi posted on X soon after. Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck conferred the ‘Order of the Druk Glyalpo’ to Prime Minister Modi at a well-attended public ceremony here. The King announced the conferment of the award during Bhutan’s 114th National Day celebrations held at the Tashichhodzong, Thimphu on December 17, 2021. On Friday, Prime Minister Modi received it during his two-day State visit, his third since he took over as the prime minister in 2014.