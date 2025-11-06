Live
PM Modi Hails Indian Women’s Cricket Team After Historic World Cup Win
PM Narendra Modi met the Indian women’s cricket team after their thrilling World Cup victory over South Africa.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Indian women’s cricket team in New Delhi on Wednesday.
The team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, won India’s first 50-over World Cup by beating South Africa.
The players came to Delhi on Tuesday evening for the meeting.
PM Modi Congratulates the Team
PM Modi congratulated the players for their hard work.
He praised them for fighting back after losing the first three matches.
He said the team showed great strength and unity.
Players Share Their Moments
Harmanpreet Kaur said she met PM Modi in 2017 after India lost the final.
She felt proud to return this time with the World Cup trophy.
Smriti Mandhana said PM Modi’s words gave the team motivation.
Deepti Sharma said she had waited for this moment since 2017.
She smiled when PM Modi talked about her “Jai Shri Ram” bio and Hanuman tattoo.
She said her faith gives her power on the field.
PM Modi’s Message
PM Modi joked about Harleen Deol’s famous catch and Harmanpreet’s final ball.
He asked the players to support the Fit India movement.
He told them to visit schools and inspire young girls to play sports.
He also reminded them to promote fitness and good health.