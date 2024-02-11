PM Modi has resurrected our culture, heritage & put them on world map: Shah

Mysuru (Karnataka): Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resurrected the culture and heritage of the country, and has put them on the world map.

Addressing a gathering at the Suttur Mutt after inaugurating a guest house there, Shah said, “PM Modi has put our cultural heritage on the world map and brought honor. Including the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Kashi Vishwanath corridor in Kashi, Mahakal Corridor in Ujjain, and the rejuvenation of Kedarnath and Badrinath pilgrimage centers, PM Modi has revitalized numerous cultural centers.”

The Home Minister said that PM Modi was ensuring the security of the nation while also focusing on making it prosperous. Attention was also given to Yoga, Ayurveda, and the preservation of languages by Modiji, Amit Shah stated.

“I want to convey to Swamiji, myself, and every party worker of BJP that we will view the social work done by the mutt with respect and devotion. In the coming days, BJP will support all endeavors of the mutt towards social service and present them before the people,” Amit Shah stated.

He also congratulated the pontiff for deciding to open a branch of the Suttur Mutt in Ayodhya.

State President B.Y. Vijayendra said the arrival of Amit Shah at the Suttur Mutt has created a movement not only in south Karnataka but also in the entire state.

"Karnataka is the land of mutts, and they have contributed to the state in all sectors. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed his devotion towards the Suttur Mutt. Under the leadership of Amit Shah, solutions are found for the issues the country is facing," he said.

Suttur Mutt pontiff Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, Union Minister for Mine, Coal, and Law Pralhad Joshi, Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka, former CM Basavaraj Bommai, BJP's ex-national general secretary C.T. Ravi, and senior party leader Prabhakar Kore were present.