  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

PM Modi highlights Mahatma's Gandhi’s message of peace

PM Modi highlights Mahatmas Gandhi’s message of peace
x
Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday underscored the relevance of Mahatma Gandhi's eternal message of peace in building a harmonious society, as he paid floral tribute to the statue of the iconic Indian leader here in war-torn Ukraine.

Kyiv: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday underscored the relevance of Mahatma Gandhi's eternal message of peace in building a harmonious society, as he paid floral tribute to the statue of the iconic Indian leader here in war-torn Ukraine.

Modi paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi's statue in ‘Oasis of Peace' park in Kyiv. "Paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Kyiv. The ideals of Bapu are universal and give hope to millions. May we all follow the path he showed to humanity," Modi wrote on X.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X