PM Modi highlights Mahatma's Gandhi’s message of peace

Kyiv: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday underscored the relevance of Mahatma Gandhi's eternal message of peace in building a harmonious society, as he paid floral tribute to the statue of the iconic Indian leader here in war-torn Ukraine.

Modi paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi's statue in ‘Oasis of Peace' park in Kyiv. "Paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Kyiv. The ideals of Bapu are universal and give hope to millions. May we all follow the path he showed to humanity," Modi wrote on X.

