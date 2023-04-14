PM Modi Inaugurated AIIMS In Guwahati

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday officially inaugrated the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Guwahati. In addition, he also announced three additional medical colleges in Assam during his one-day visit to the state on the occasion of "Rongali Bihu."

Assam Advanced Health Care Innovation Institute (AAHII) at IIT-Guwahati and introduced a healthcare programme that will give 11 million beneficiaries access to free medical care worth Rs. 5 lakh annually. He provided three representative beneficiaries Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana cards before distributing around 11 million AB-PMJAY cards across all districts. He also founded the(AAHII) at IIT-Guwahati and introduced a healthcare programme that will give 11 million beneficiaries access to free medical care worth Rs. 5 lakh annually.

The construction of the three medical schools in Nalbari, Nagaon, and Kokrajhar cost around Rs. 615 crore, Rs. 600 crore, and Rs. 535 crore, respectively.



The AIIMS campus is the only healthcare facility of its sort in the entire northeastern region and cost Rs. 1,123 crore to construct. It will be able to accommodate 100 medical students every year. PM Modi lay the institute's foundation stone in 2017.

The Prime Minister outlined the steps the Center had done in the healthcare industry over the last nine years and accused the previous administrations of neglecting to establish units of AIIMS around the country.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, the chief minister of Assam, who was also present at the event with other BJP officials, congratulated the prime minister for the state's development initiatives.

Meanwhile, Assam has set a new Guinness World Record for organizing the largest Bihu dance performance at a single venue. It included more than 11,000 dancers in the dance function.